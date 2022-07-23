Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereoselectivity indicates the preference for one stereoisomer over another. In substitution and elimination reactions, these concepts are crucial for predicting the major products. Factors influencing regioselectivity include the stability of intermediates and steric hindrance, while stereoselectivity is often influenced by the mechanism (SN1 vs. SN2) and the nature of the reactants.