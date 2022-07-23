Textbook Question
Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
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Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
When trans-4-bromocyclohexanol is treated with base, an intramolecular substitution reaction occurs to give a cyclic ether. This product does not form when cis-4-bromocyclohexanol is reacted under the same conditions. Explain these observations.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(b)
The following chlorocyclohexane undergoes neither Sₙ2 nor E2 under the conditions shown. Why?
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(a)
In addition to using mCPBA, epoxides can be synthesized from alkenes in the two-step process shown. Give a mechanism for each step of the process.