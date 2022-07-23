Textbook Question
Order the following molecules on the basis of their nucleophilic strength using the pKₐ values of their conjugate acids.
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Order the following molecules on the basis of their nucleophilic strength using the pKₐ values of their conjugate acids.
Even with an excess of cyanide, only one equivalent will react with the following dibromoalkane. To which carbon will the cyanide add? Predict the product and explain your choice.
Which of the following SN2 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.
The allylic bromide below gives two SN1 products. Justify the formation of each.
Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions.
(c)