Textbook Question
For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(b)
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For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(b)
Which of the following SN1 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.
Even with an excess of cyanide, only one equivalent will react with the following dibromoalkane. To which carbon will the cyanide add? Predict the product and explain your choice.
Which SN2 reaction would you expect to be faster? Explain your answer.
For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(a)
The allylic bromide below gives two SN1 products. Justify the formation of each.