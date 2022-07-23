Reactivity of Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides, such as dibromoalkanes, vary in reactivity based on the structure of the carbon atoms to which the halides are attached. Primary alkyl halides are generally more reactive towards nucleophiles than secondary or tertiary ones. In this scenario, recognizing the type of alkyl halide and the stability of the resulting carbocation (if applicable) is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.