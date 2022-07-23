Textbook Question
For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(b)
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For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(b)
Which of the following SN1 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.
Order the following molecules on the basis of their nucleophilic strength using the pKₐ values of their conjugate acids.
Which of the following SN2 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.
For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(a)
The allylic bromide below gives two SN1 products. Justify the formation of each.