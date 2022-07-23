Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 20b
Chapter 11, Problem 20b

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(b) F-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between Sₙ1 and Sₙ2 mechanisms. Sₙ1 (unimolecular nucleophilic substitution) involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. Sₙ2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs.
Step 2: Evaluate the nucleophile's strength. Strong nucleophiles (e.g., negatively charged species like OH⁻ or CN⁻) favor Sₙ2 reactions because they can directly attack the substrate. Weak nucleophiles (e.g., neutral molecules like H₂O or ROH) are more likely to participate in Sₙ1 reactions, as they rely on the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
Step 3: Consider the substrate structure. Sₙ1 reactions are favored by substrates that can stabilize a carbocation intermediate, such as tertiary carbons or benzylic carbons. Sₙ2 reactions are favored by less hindered substrates, such as primary or methyl carbons, because steric hindrance can impede the nucleophile's direct attack.
Step 4: Assess the solvent. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) stabilize carbocations and favor Sₙ1 reactions. Polar aprotic solvents (e.g., DMSO, acetone) do not stabilize carbocations as effectively and favor Sₙ2 reactions by enhancing the nucleophile's strength.
Step 5: Apply these principles to the given nucleophile. Determine whether the nucleophile is strong or weak, the substrate is sterically hindered or not, and the solvent is polar protic or aprotic. Use this information to predict whether the nucleophile is more likely to participate in an Sₙ1 or Sₙ2 reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a nucleophile to donate an electron pair to an electrophile during a chemical reaction. Stronger nucleophiles are more likely to participate in nucleophilic substitution reactions, influencing whether the reaction follows an Sₙ1 or Sₙ2 mechanism. Factors affecting nucleophilicity include charge, electronegativity, and solvent effects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 mechanism is a two-step nucleophilic substitution process where the first step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. This mechanism is favored by tertiary substrates and polar protic solvents, as they stabilize the carbocation. The rate of the reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it unimolecular.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:32
General Mechanism

Sₙ2 Mechanism

The Sₙ2 mechanism is a one-step nucleophilic substitution process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This concerted mechanism requires strong nucleophiles and is favored by primary substrates and polar aprotic solvents. The reaction rate depends on both the nucleophile and substrate concentrations, making it bimolecular.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:32
General Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(a)

662
views
Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.

(b)

962
views
Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(e) H2O

721
views
Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(c)

882
views
Textbook Question

Which SN2 reaction would you expect to be faster? Explain your answer.

1321
views
Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(d) NH3

784
views