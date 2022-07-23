Textbook Question
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(a)
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Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(a)
Order the following molecules on the basis of their nucleophilic strength using the pKₐ values of their conjugate acids.
Even with an excess of cyanide, only one equivalent will react with the following dibromoalkane. To which carbon will the cyanide add? Predict the product and explain your choice.
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(b) F-
Which SN2 reaction would you expect to be faster? Explain your answer.
For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.
(a)