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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 20a
Chapter 11, Problem 20a

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(a)

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1
Identify the type of nucleophile given in the problem. Consider factors such as charge, steric hindrance, and the presence of electronegative atoms.
Recall the characteristics of Sₙ1 and Sₙ2 reactions. Sₙ1 reactions typically involve a two-step mechanism with a carbocation intermediate and are favored by weak nucleophiles and polar protic solvents. Sₙ2 reactions involve a one-step mechanism with a direct nucleophilic attack and are favored by strong nucleophiles and polar aprotic solvents.
Evaluate the strength of the nucleophile. Strong nucleophiles, which are often negatively charged or have lone pairs ready to donate, are more likely to participate in Sₙ2 reactions. Weak nucleophiles, which are neutral or less reactive, are more likely to participate in Sₙ1 reactions.
Consider the steric hindrance around the nucleophile. Bulky nucleophiles are less likely to participate in Sₙ2 reactions due to steric hindrance, which makes it difficult for them to approach the electrophile. They may favor Sₙ1 reactions if the substrate can form a stable carbocation.
Analyze the solvent conditions if provided. Polar protic solvents stabilize carbocations and are conducive to Sₙ1 reactions, while polar aprotic solvents enhance the reactivity of nucleophiles, favoring Sₙ2 reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. They are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. The strength and reactivity of a nucleophile can influence whether a reaction proceeds via an Sₙ1 or Sₙ2 mechanism, with stronger nucleophiles favoring Sₙ2 reactions due to their ability to attack the electrophile directly.
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Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 (substitution nucleophilic unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents and with tertiary substrates, as the stability of the carbocation is crucial. The nucleophile then attacks the carbocation in the second step, leading to the final product.
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Sₙ2 Mechanism

The Sₙ2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This concerted mechanism requires strong nucleophiles and is favored by primary or secondary substrates in polar aprotic solvents. The reaction rate depends on both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it bimolecular.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(b) F-

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Textbook Question

Which SN2 reaction would you expect to be faster? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the more reactive nucleophile.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?

(d) NH3

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