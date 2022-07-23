Textbook Question
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(a)
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Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(a)
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(e) H2O
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(f)
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(b) F-
Which SN2 reaction would you expect to be faster? Explain your answer.
Would the following nucleophiles be more likely to participate in an SN1 or SN2 reaction?
(d) NH3