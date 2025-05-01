Problem 43b
Suggest an appropriate base to synthesize the alkene as the major product from the starting haloalkane.
(b)
Problem 44a
Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.
(a)
Problem 44c
Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.
(c)
Problem 44d
Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.
(d)
Problem 45
The cis-diastereomer undergoes E2 elimination 500 times faster than the trans form. Explain.
Problem 46a
Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(a)
Problem 46b
Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(b)
Problem 46c
Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(c)
Problem 47a
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(a)
Problem 47b
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(b)
Problem 47c
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(c)
Problem 48
Which reaction, E2 or Sₙ2, would you expect to be more favorable at higher temperatures?
Problem 49b
For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(b)
Problem 49c
For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(c)
Problem 49d
For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(d)
Problem 50a
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(a)
Problem 50b
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(b)
Problem 50c
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(c)
Problem 50d
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(d)
Problem 50e
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(e)
Problem 50f
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(f)
Problem 51b
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Problem 51d
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(d)
Problem 51e
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(e)
Problem 51f
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(f)
Problem 52b
Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.
(b)
Problem 52c
Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.
(c)
Problem 52d
Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.
(d)
Problem 53a
Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.
(a)
Problem 53c
Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.
(c)
Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
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