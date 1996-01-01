8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
6:31 minutes
Problem 12i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution? (f) vs.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the flowchart. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice