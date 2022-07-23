Textbook Question
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol
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Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(f)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(b) (2R,3R,4S)-heptane-2,3,4-triol
Label each hydroxyl group in Assessment 13.6 as primary (1°) secondary (2°) , or tertiary (3°)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(e) (1S,4S)-4-isopropylcyclopent-2-enethiol
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(d) (2R,4Z)-5-bromopent-4-ene-1,2-diol