Textbook Question
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(a)
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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(a)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(c) (2E,4S,6Z)-octa-2,6-dien-4-ol
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(b)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(f)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(b) (2R,3R,4S)-heptane-2,3,4-triol
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(d) (2R,4Z)-5-bromopent-4-ene-1,2-diol