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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 7a
Chapter 12, Problem 7a

Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol

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1
Identify the parent structure: The name 'cyclohex-3-enol' indicates a cyclohexane ring with a double bond at position 3 and an alcohol (-OH) group at position 1.
Determine the substituent: The name '5-methyl' specifies a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to carbon 5 of the cyclohexane ring.
Assign stereochemistry: The (1R,5S) configuration indicates the absolute stereochemistry of the chiral centers at carbons 1 and 5. Use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules to assign the R and S configurations.
Draw the structure: Start with a cyclohexane ring, add the double bond between carbons 3 and 4, place the -OH group on carbon 1, and attach the methyl group to carbon 5. Ensure the stereochemistry matches the (1R,5S) designation.
Verify the structure: Double-check that all substituents, double bonds, and stereochemistry are correctly placed according to the IUPAC name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the given compound, the (1R,5S) notation indicates specific configurations at the chiral centers, which are crucial for determining the molecule's 3D structure and properties.
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Cycloalkenes

Cycloalkenes are cyclic hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. The term 'cyclohex-3-enol' indicates a six-membered ring with a double bond at the third carbon and a hydroxyl (-OH) group, which influences the reactivity and stability of the compound.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In this case, the presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH) in '5-methylcyclohex-3-enol' classifies it as an alcohol, affecting its solubility and reactivity in organic reactions.
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