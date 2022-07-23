Textbook Question
Unfortunately, the use of NMO creates an additional green chemistry problem. What is the problem and how might it be solved?
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Unfortunately, the use of NMO creates an additional green chemistry problem. What is the problem and how might it be solved?
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.
(b)
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(c)