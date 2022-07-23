Textbook Question
Unfortunately, the use of NMO creates an additional green chemistry problem. What is the problem and how might it be solved?
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Unfortunately, the use of NMO creates an additional green chemistry problem. What is the problem and how might it be solved?
Ethers can be converted into radicals, some more easily than others. Which of the following radicals is more stable, and thus, more likely to form?
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(a)
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(b)
Although trans-diols in rings cannot be cleaved using HIO₄ acyclic trans-diols can. Explain this discrepancy.
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.
(a)