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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 64
Chapter 12, Problem 64

Unfortunately, the use of NMO creates an additional green chemistry problem. What is the problem and how might it be solved?

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NMO, or N-methylmorpholine N-oxide, is commonly used as a co-oxidant in organic synthesis, particularly in reactions involving osmium tetroxide. However, its use poses environmental concerns due to its potential toxicity and the challenges associated with its disposal.
The primary green chemistry problem with NMO is its impact on the environment. It can contribute to pollution if not properly managed, and its synthesis and disposal may involve hazardous chemicals.
To address the environmental concerns associated with NMO, one approach is to explore alternative co-oxidants that are less toxic and more environmentally friendly. Researchers are actively investigating greener substitutes that can perform similar functions without the associated risks.
Another solution is to improve the efficiency of reactions using NMO, thereby reducing the amount needed and minimizing waste. This can be achieved through optimizing reaction conditions or developing catalytic systems that require lower concentrations of NMO.
Finally, implementing proper waste management and recycling protocols for NMO can mitigate its environmental impact. This includes developing methods to recover and reuse NMO or safely neutralize its waste products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Green Chemistry Principles

Green chemistry focuses on designing products and processes that minimize the use and generation of hazardous substances. It aims to reduce environmental impact and improve sustainability in chemical manufacturing. Understanding these principles is crucial for identifying and solving issues related to chemical processes, such as those involving NMO.
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Role of NMO in Organic Chemistry

NMO, or N-methylmorpholine N-oxide, is commonly used as an oxidizing agent in organic synthesis. It facilitates various reactions but can pose environmental challenges due to its potential toxicity and waste generation. Recognizing its role and impact is essential for addressing green chemistry concerns associated with its use.
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Waste Management in Chemical Processes

Effective waste management involves strategies to minimize, treat, and safely dispose of chemical waste. In the context of NMO, finding ways to reduce or recycle waste can mitigate its environmental impact. Solutions may include developing alternative reagents or improving reaction efficiency to align with green chemistry goals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.

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Ethers can be converted into radicals, some more easily than others. Which of the following radicals is more stable, and thus, more likely to form?

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Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.

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Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].

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Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].

(b)

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Textbook Question

Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.

(a)

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