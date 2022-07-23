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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 89c
Chapter 12, Problem 89c

Predict the product for each of the following reactions.
(c) Chemical structures showing a thiol reaction with a pentagon-shaped compound and a sulfur-hydrogen group.

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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is a substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reaction. Look at the reactants and reagents provided to make this determination.
Analyze the structure of the starting material. Identify functional groups, stereochemistry, and any reactive sites (e.g., double bonds, leaving groups, or acidic hydrogens).
Examine the reagents and reaction conditions. For example, if a strong base is present, it might favor elimination (E2 or E1), while a nucleophile might favor substitution (SN1 or SN2).
Predict the mechanism of the reaction. For example, if it is an addition reaction, determine whether it proceeds via a carbocation intermediate (Markovnikov addition) or through a concerted mechanism (anti-Markovnikov addition).
Draw the product(s) of the reaction, ensuring that you account for regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, and any rearrangements that might occur during the reaction mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict how different compounds will react under various conditions. This knowledge is essential for anticipating the products of organic reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism is involved. Understanding stereochemistry is key to determining the specific isomers that may be produced in a reaction.
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