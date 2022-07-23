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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 59a
Chapter 12, Problem 59a

Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.
(a)

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1
Identify the functional group present in the starting material. Common functional groups that undergo oxidation include alcohols, aldehydes, and ketones.
Determine the type of oxidizing agent used in the reaction. Common oxidizing agents include PCC, KMnO4, and CrO3, each leading to different oxidation products.
For primary alcohols, oxidation can lead to aldehydes or carboxylic acids, depending on the strength of the oxidizing agent. For secondary alcohols, oxidation typically results in ketones.
If the starting material is an aldehyde, further oxidation can lead to a carboxylic acid, especially in the presence of strong oxidizing agents.
Consider any stereochemistry or regiochemistry that might affect the reaction outcome, especially if the starting material is chiral or has multiple functional groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, these reactions often involve the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. Understanding the specific type of oxidation, such as whether it is a mild or strong oxidation, is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying the functional groups present in the reactants is essential for predicting the outcome of oxidation reactions, as different groups react differently under oxidative conditions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. Understanding the mechanism of oxidation reactions helps in predicting the products formed, as it provides insight into the intermediates and transition states involved. This knowledge is vital for anticipating how different substrates will behave under oxidative conditions.
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Related Practice
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