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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 59d
Chapter 12, Problem 59d

Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group present in the starting material. In this case, the compound is a secondary alcohol, as indicated by the OH group attached to a carbon atom that is connected to two other carbon atoms.
Recognize the reagent used for the oxidation. Pyridinium chlorochromate (PCC) is a mild oxidizing agent that is commonly used to oxidize primary alcohols to aldehydes and secondary alcohols to ketones without further oxidation to carboxylic acids.
Determine the type of oxidation reaction. Since the starting material is a secondary alcohol, PCC will oxidize it to a ketone.
Predict the structure of the product. The secondary alcohol will be converted to a ketone by replacing the OH group with a carbonyl group (C=O) at the same carbon atom.
Draw the structure of the product. The cyclohexane ring remains unchanged, and the carbon atom that was bonded to the OH group now forms a double bond with an oxygen atom, resulting in a ketone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, these reactions often involve the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. Understanding the specific type of oxidation, such as whether it is a mild or strong oxidation, is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying the functional groups present in the reactants is essential for predicting the products of oxidation reactions, as different groups react differently under oxidative conditions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs, detailing the bond-breaking and bond-forming processes. Understanding the mechanism of oxidation reactions helps in predicting the products, as it provides insight into the intermediates formed and the final structure of the product based on the starting materials.
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Related Practice
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