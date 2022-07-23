Textbook Question
Identify the alkene and alcohol partners that could be used to make the following ethers.
(c)
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Identify the alkene and alcohol partners that could be used to make the following ethers.
(c)
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes formation of the two products. Which C―O bond will break first? Why?
Methyl t-butyl ether (MTBE) is used preferentially over diethyl ether because it is less prone to form peroxides. Explain this observation in terms of the two structures.
Predict the alcohol and haloalkane that will form upon reaction of the ether shown with one equivalent of HBr. [Hint: Think carefully about which side will become the halide.]
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)