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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 74c
Chapter 12, Problem 74c

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: Begin by determining the type of reaction that is occurring. Common types include substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Understanding the reaction type will guide you in predicting the products.
Analyze the reactants: Examine the structure of the reactants involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any other relevant features that might influence the reaction pathway.
Consider the reaction conditions: Reaction conditions such as temperature, solvent, and presence of catalysts can significantly affect the outcome of a reaction. Make sure to take these into account when predicting the products.
Apply mechanistic knowledge: Use your understanding of organic reaction mechanisms to predict how the reactants will transform into products. This involves considering the movement of electrons, formation and breaking of bonds, and any intermediates that may form during the reaction.
Draw the product structures: Based on the analysis and mechanistic understanding, draw the structures of the predicted products. Ensure that you account for all atoms and charges, and verify that the products are chemically reasonable given the starting materials and conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the products, as it involves identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons during the reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing these groups helps in predicting how they will react under certain conditions, which is essential for determining the products of a reaction.
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Chemical Reagents

Chemical reagents are substances or compounds added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test if a reaction occurs. Knowing the properties and typical reactions of these reagents is vital for predicting the outcome of a reaction, as they often dictate the pathway and products formed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the alkene and alcohol partners that could be used to make the following ethers.

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Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes formation of the two products. Which C―O bond will break first? Why?

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Predict the alcohol and haloalkane that will form upon reaction of the ether shown with one equivalent of HBr. [Hint: Think carefully about which side will become the halide.]

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Predict the products of the following reactions.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

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