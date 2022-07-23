PBr₃ Reaction with Alcohols

Phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃) is commonly used to convert alcohols into alkyl bromides. The reaction involves the substitution of the hydroxyl group (OH) with a bromine atom (Br), resulting in the formation of an alkyl bromide. This reaction is typically used for primary and secondary alcohols, as it proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, which is less favorable for tertiary alcohols due to steric hindrance.