TsCl and Base Reaction

TsCl, or tosyl chloride, is used to convert alcohols into tosylates, which are better leaving groups for subsequent nucleophilic substitutions. When combined with a base like Et₃N, the tosylate can then react with nucleophiles such as NaCN in a second step. This two-step process is essential for understanding how to predict the final products of the reaction sequence involving TsCl and NaCN.