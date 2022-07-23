Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(o)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H2CrO4 , H2O If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(o)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃ (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN; If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(o)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(o)