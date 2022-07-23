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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 106k(v,vi)
Chapter 12, Problem 106k(v,vi)

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k) Chemical structure of a cyclohexanol derivative with an attached hydroxyl group.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given molecule. The molecule is a cyclohexane ring with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to it. Additionally, there is a tert-butyl group attached to the ring.
Step 2: Consider the reaction conditions (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu. The first step involves the conversion of the alcohol group to a tosylate using TsCl and Et₃N. This makes the hydroxyl group a better leaving group.
Step 3: In the second step of condition (v), NaOt-Bu is a strong base that can facilitate an elimination reaction, likely leading to the formation of an alkene by removing a proton adjacent to the tosylate group.
Step 4: Consider the reaction conditions (vi) H₂SO₄. Sulfuric acid is a strong acid that can protonate the alcohol group, potentially leading to dehydration and formation of an alkene through an E1 mechanism.
Step 5: Evaluate the possibility of no reaction. Given the strong acidic conditions and the presence of a good leaving group, it is likely that a reaction will occur, leading to the formation of an alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagents and Their Functions

Understanding the role of reagents like TsCl (tosyl chloride) and Et₃N (triethylamine) is crucial. TsCl is used to convert alcohols into better leaving groups, while Et₃N acts as a base to deprotonate the resulting intermediate. This transformation is essential for facilitating nucleophilic substitution reactions.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. SN1 involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation, while SN2 is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. The choice of mechanism depends on the substrate structure and reaction conditions.
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Acid-Base Reactions and Conditions

The presence of H₂SO₄ indicates an acidic environment that can promote dehydration reactions or protonation of nucleophiles. Understanding how acids can influence the reactivity of substrates and the stability of intermediates is vital for predicting the outcome of reactions, including whether a reaction will occur or result in 'no reaction.'
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(k)

702
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H2O (xii) HIO4 If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'


(k)

715
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(o)

742
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃, and (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(k)

560
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(o)

782
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H2CrO4 , H2O If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'


(k)

603
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