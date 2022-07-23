Base Effects in Reactions

The presence of a base, such as triethylamine (NEt₃), can influence the course of a reaction significantly. In the context of reactions with SOCl₂, NEt₃ can act to deprotonate any acidic protons, facilitating the formation of a better leaving group or stabilizing intermediates. Understanding how bases interact with reactants is essential for predicting whether a reaction will proceed and what products will form.