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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 106c(i,iii)
Chapter 12, Problem 106c(i,iii)

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (iii) SOCl₂, NEt₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(c) Chemical structure of a hexagonal ring with two hydroxyl (OH) groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the given molecule. The structure shows a cyclohexane ring with two hydroxyl groups (OH) attached, indicating it is a diol.
Consider the reaction conditions: (i) SOCl₂ and (iii) SOCl₂, NEt₃. Thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) is commonly used to convert alcohols into alkyl chlorides.
For condition (i) with SOCl₂ alone, each hydroxyl group can be converted into a chloride group. The reaction typically proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom.
For condition (iii) with SOCl₂ and NEt₃ (triethylamine), the presence of a base like NEt₃ helps to neutralize the HCl byproduct and can facilitate the reaction, especially for secondary and tertiary alcohols.
Predict the product: Each hydroxyl group in the diol will be replaced by a chlorine atom, resulting in a dichloride compound. The cyclohexane ring remains unchanged, and the two chlorine atoms will be attached to the same carbon atoms where the hydroxyl groups were originally located.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thionyl Chloride (SOCl₂) Reactivity

Thionyl chloride is a versatile reagent in organic chemistry, primarily used for converting alcohols into alkyl chlorides. The reaction typically involves the nucleophilic substitution mechanism, where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chloride ion. Understanding the reactivity of SOCl₂ helps predict the products formed when it reacts with various functional groups.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction type in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. There are two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step process involving a direct attack by the nucleophile. Recognizing which mechanism is favored in a given reaction is crucial for predicting the outcome.
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Base Effects in Reactions

The presence of a base, such as triethylamine (NEt₃), can influence the course of a reaction significantly. In the context of reactions with SOCl₂, NEt₃ can act to deprotonate any acidic protons, facilitating the formation of a better leaving group or stabilizing intermediates. Understanding how bases interact with reactants is essential for predicting whether a reaction will proceed and what products will form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

736
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃ ; (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃ (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

710
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

760
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

563
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃ ; (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃ (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

743
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl2 , NEt3. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

445
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