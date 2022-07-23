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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 106c(i-xii)
Chapter 12, Problem 106c(i-xii)

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃ ; (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃ (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(c) Chemical structure of a hexagonal ring with two hydroxyl (OH) groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the molecule. The given structure is a cyclohexane ring with two hydroxyl groups (OH) attached, indicating it is a diol.
Consider the reaction with SOCl₂. This reagent typically converts alcohols to alkyl chlorides. Each hydroxyl group can be replaced by a chlorine atom.
Consider the reaction with PBr₃. This reagent is used to convert alcohols to alkyl bromides. Each hydroxyl group can be replaced by a bromine atom.
Consider the reaction with SOCl₂ and NEt₃. NEt₃ is a base that can facilitate the conversion of alcohols to alkyl chlorides by deprotonating the alcohol, making the reaction more efficient.
Consider the reaction with TsCl and Et₃N followed by NaCN. TsCl converts alcohols to tosylates, which are good leaving groups. NaCN can then perform a nucleophilic substitution, replacing the tosylate group with a cyano group (CN).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagents and Their Functions

Understanding the specific reagents mentioned in the question, such as SOCl₂, PBr₃, and TsCl, is crucial. Each reagent has distinct roles in organic reactions, such as converting alcohols to alkyl halides or facilitating nucleophilic substitutions. Familiarity with these reagents helps predict the products formed during the reactions.
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Mechanisms of Organic Reactions

A solid grasp of reaction mechanisms, including nucleophilic substitution (SN1 and SN2) and elimination reactions, is essential. These mechanisms describe how reactants transform into products, detailing the movement of electrons and the formation of intermediates. Understanding these processes allows for accurate predictions of reaction outcomes.
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Functional Group Transformations

Recognizing how different functional groups react under various conditions is vital for predicting products. For instance, alcohols can be converted to alkyl halides or undergo oxidation to form carbonyl compounds. This knowledge enables the identification of potential products based on the starting materials and the reagents used.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

739
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (iii) SOCl₂, NEt₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

585
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

736
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

760
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃ ; (iii) SOCl₂ , NEt₃ (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu (vi) H₂SO₄ (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr; (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄ If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'

(c)

743
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl2 , NEt3. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

445
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