Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to alkenes, Markovnikov's rule often applies, indicating that the hydrogen atom will add to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen substituents, leading to the formation of the more stable product. This concept is essential for predicting the outcome of the reactions described.