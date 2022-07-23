Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction type in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. There are two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step process characterized by a concerted reaction. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving various substrates and reagents.