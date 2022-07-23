Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reaction.
A chemist attempted the reaction below, one we introduce in Chapter 17, expecting the reaction between a strong nucleophile and a ketone in water to give an alkoxide product.
(a) Why did the reaction fail?
(b) How could the reaction conditions be changed to give a successful reaction?
In Chapter 12, we learned that crown ethers were used to increase the rate of SN2 reactions (Assessment 12.80). Suggest a synthesis of 15-crown-5 using the reactions learned here in Chapter 13.
Another method for converting alcohols to chloroalkanes makes use of chlorotrimethylsilane (TMSCl) and DMSO. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction to form (a) a 1° chloroalkane and (b) a 3° chloroalkane. [The reaction begins by the reaction of DMSO and TMSCl and is analogous to the Swern oxidation.]
We explain in Chapter 24 that bisphenols can be oxidized to quinones.
(a) Calculate the oxidation numbers of C1 and C₂ in going from reactant to product.
(b) Provide a mechanism for this transformation. [The reaction begins like the alcohol oxidations of Section 13.9.]