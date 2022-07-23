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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 115a
Chapter 12, Problem 115a

Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
Chemical reaction scheme illustrating the protection of a primary alcohol as a benzyl ether, with numbered steps and a question mark.

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1
Identify the primary alcohol in the given structure. The primary alcohol is the hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the terminal carbon atom.
To protect the primary alcohol as a benzyl ether, you need to perform a reaction with benzyl chloride (C6H5CH2Cl) in the presence of a base. The base is typically a strong base like sodium hydride (NaH) or potassium carbonate (K2CO3).
The base deprotonates the alcohol, forming an alkoxide ion. This alkoxide ion is a good nucleophile and will attack the benzyl chloride, resulting in the formation of a benzyl ether.
The reaction can be represented as: \( \text{ROH} + \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{CH}_2\text{Cl} \xrightarrow{\text{Base}} \text{ROCH}_2\text{C}_6\text{H}_5} \), where ROH is the primary alcohol and ROCH2C6H5 is the benzyl ether.
Ensure that the reaction conditions are anhydrous to prevent any side reactions with water, which could interfere with the formation of the benzyl ether.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protecting Groups

Protecting groups are chemical groups used to temporarily mask a functional group to prevent it from reacting under certain conditions. In organic synthesis, they are crucial for selective reactions, allowing chemists to modify specific parts of a molecule without affecting others. Benzyl ethers are commonly used as protecting groups for alcohols due to their stability and ease of removal under reductive conditions.
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Protecting Groups

Formation of Benzyl Ethers

The formation of benzyl ethers typically involves the reaction of an alcohol with benzyl chloride in the presence of a base, such as sodium or potassium carbonate. This reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, where the alcohol acts as a nucleophile, displacing the chloride ion from benzyl chloride. This process effectively protects the alcohol group by converting it into a benzyl ether.
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Deprotection of Benzyl Ethers

Deprotection of benzyl ethers is commonly achieved through hydrogenolysis, which involves the use of hydrogen gas and a palladium catalyst. This reaction cleaves the ether bond, regenerating the original alcohol and releasing toluene as a byproduct. The mild conditions of hydrogenolysis make it a preferred method for deprotecting benzyl ethers without affecting other sensitive functional groups in the molecule.
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Related Practice
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Thiols are prone to dimerize through the formation of a disulfide bond in a reaction that stylists use to induce permanent curls in hair. What type of reagent would you use to effect this transformation?

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Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reaction.

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(b) Without looking back, how do you know this mechanism is correct?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alcohol from an alkene.

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Textbook Question

A chemist attempted the reaction below, one we introduce in Chapter 17, expecting the reaction between a strong nucleophile and a ketone in water to give an alkoxide product.

(a) Why did the reaction fail?

(b) How could the reaction conditions be changed to give a successful reaction?

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 12, we learned that crown ethers were used to increase the rate of SN2 reactions (Assessment 12.80). Suggest a synthesis of 15-crown-5 using the reactions learned here in Chapter 13.

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