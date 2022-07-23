Thiols are prone to dimerize through the formation of a disulfide bond in a reaction that stylists use to induce permanent curls in hair. What type of reagent would you use to effect this transformation?
Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
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Key Concepts
Protecting Groups
Formation of Benzyl Ethers
Deprotection of Benzyl Ethers
Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reaction.
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(b) Without looking back, how do you know this mechanism is correct?
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alcohol from an alkene.
A chemist attempted the reaction below, one we introduce in Chapter 17, expecting the reaction between a strong nucleophile and a ketone in water to give an alkoxide product.
(a) Why did the reaction fail?
(b) How could the reaction conditions be changed to give a successful reaction?
In Chapter 12, we learned that crown ethers were used to increase the rate of SN2 reactions (Assessment 12.80). Suggest a synthesis of 15-crown-5 using the reactions learned here in Chapter 13.