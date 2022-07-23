Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reaction.

Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.
(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?
Thiols are prone to dimerize through the formation of a disulfide bond in a reaction that stylists use to induce permanent curls in hair. What type of reagent would you use to effect this transformation?
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(b) Without looking back, how do you know this mechanism is correct?
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at low temperatures?
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alcohol from an alkene.
A chemist attempted the reaction below, one we introduce in Chapter 17, expecting the reaction between a strong nucleophile and a ketone in water to give an alkoxide product.
(a) Why did the reaction fail?
(b) How could the reaction conditions be changed to give a successful reaction?