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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 116
Chapter 12, Problem 116

Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reaction.
Chemical reaction diagram showing a dehydration reaction with an alcohol converting to an alkyl chloride using HCl.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the reaction type: Determine whether the substitution reaction proceeds via a radical mechanism, nucleophilic substitution (SN1 or SN2), or another pathway. Based on the problem hint, this reaction likely involves radicals.
Identify the key components: Examine the reactants and products in the reaction image. Look for any halogens, alkyl groups, or other functional groups that may participate in radical formation or propagation.
Initiation step: Propose how radicals are generated in the reaction. This often involves homolytic cleavage of a bond, such as a halogen bond, under the influence of heat or light. Represent this step using MathML, e.g., Cl2Cl + Cl.
Propagation steps: Suggest how the radicals interact with the substrate to form intermediates and eventually the product. For example, a radical might abstract a hydrogen atom or add to a double bond. Use MathML to represent these steps clearly.
Termination step: Describe how the radicals are quenched to complete the reaction. This could involve two radicals combining to form a stable molecule, e.g., Cl + ClCl2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one atom or group in a molecule with another atom or group. In organic chemistry, these reactions can be classified into nucleophilic and electrophilic substitutions, depending on the nature of the attacking species. Understanding the mechanism of substitution reactions is crucial for predicting the products and the conditions under which the reaction occurs.
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Radical Mechanisms

Radical mechanisms involve species with unpaired electrons, known as radicals, which can initiate reactions by abstracting atoms or groups from other molecules. These mechanisms typically proceed through three main steps: initiation, propagation, and termination. Familiarity with radical mechanisms is essential for analyzing reactions that involve radical intermediates, as they often lead to different products compared to ionic mechanisms.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events, including the formation of intermediates. Understanding the reaction mechanism is vital for predicting the outcome of a reaction, including the stereochemistry and regioselectivity of the products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Benzyl ethers make excellent protecting groups according to the general scheme shown here.

(a) How would you protect the 1° alcohol as a benzyl ether in the first step?

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Textbook Question

Thiols are prone to dimerize through the formation of a disulfide bond in a reaction that stylists use to induce permanent curls in hair. What type of reagent would you use to effect this transformation?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(b) Without looking back, how do you know this mechanism is correct?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at low temperatures?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alcohol from an alkene.

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Textbook Question

A chemist attempted the reaction below, one we introduce in Chapter 17, expecting the reaction between a strong nucleophile and a ketone in water to give an alkoxide product.

(a) Why did the reaction fail?

(b) How could the reaction conditions be changed to give a successful reaction?

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