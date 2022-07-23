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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 4a
Chapter 12, Problem 4a

Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction showing conversion of an alcohol to a carbonyl compound with an arrow indicating the process.

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1
Identify the elements involved in the reaction and write down the chemical equation if not already provided.
Assign oxidation numbers to each atom in the reactants and products. Remember that oxidation numbers are a way of keeping track of electrons in atoms. For example, in a compound, the oxidation number of oxygen is typically -2, and hydrogen is +1.
Compare the oxidation numbers of each element in the reactants and products. Look for any changes in oxidation numbers, which indicate a transfer of electrons.
Determine if there is an increase in oxidation number for any element (indicating oxidation) and a decrease for another (indicating reduction). Both must occur for a reaction to be classified as a redox reaction.
Conclude whether the reaction is a redox reaction based on the changes in oxidation numbers. If there is a change, it is a redox reaction; if not, it is not a redox reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are a bookkeeping tool used in chemistry to keep track of electron transfer in chemical reactions. They are assigned to atoms in a molecule or ion to indicate the degree of oxidation or reduction. The oxidation number of an element in its standard state is zero, and changes in oxidation numbers during a reaction indicate a redox process.
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Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between two species. One species undergoes oxidation (loses electrons) while the other undergoes reduction (gains electrons). Identifying changes in oxidation numbers helps determine if a reaction is a redox reaction, as these changes signify electron transfer.
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Identifying Redox Reactions

To identify redox reactions using oxidation numbers, compare the oxidation numbers of elements in the reactants and products. If there is a change in oxidation numbers, the reaction is a redox reaction. This process involves assigning oxidation numbers to each element, ensuring the sum matches the charge of the molecule or ion, and observing any changes during the reaction.
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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(a)

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The mechanism of the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to make an alcohol is shown. If this reaction is reversible, draw a mechanism that justifies formation of the alkene from the alcohol under similar conditions. How do you know this mechanism is correct?

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.

(b)

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Rank the ability of the following compounds to undergo an S_N1 reaction ( 1 = fastest, 5 = slowest ).

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