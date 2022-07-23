Textbook Question
Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a)
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Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(a)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(b)
Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(b)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(f)
Provide a mechanism for the following SN1 reaction. What roles (acid/base/nucleophile/electrophile) does ethanol play in the reaction? What functional group is made in this reaction?