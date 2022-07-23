Textbook Question
Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a)
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Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(a)
The mechanism of the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to make an alcohol is shown. If this reaction is reversible, draw a mechanism that justifies formation of the alkene from the alcohol under similar conditions. How do you know this mechanism is correct?
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(b)
Provide a mechanism for the following SN1 reaction. What roles (acid/base/nucleophile/electrophile) does ethanol play in the reaction? What functional group is made in this reaction?
Rank the ability of the following compounds to undergo an S_N1 reaction ( 1 = fastest, 5 = slowest ).