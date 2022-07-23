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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 6a
Chapter 12, Problem 6a

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(a) Chemical structure of a cyclopentane with a hydroxyl group, illustrating cis and trans isomerism.

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Step 1: Identify the parent chain. The molecule is a cyclohexane ring, which serves as the parent chain.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups attached to the parent chain. There is a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the cyclohexane ring.
Step 3: Assign the lowest possible locant to the hydroxyl group. Since the hydroxyl group is the highest priority functional group, it is assigned position 1.
Step 4: Analyze the stereochemistry. The hydroxyl group is shown as a wedge (indicating it is coming out of the plane), and the methyl group is shown as a dash (indicating it is going into the plane). This stereochemistry must be included in the name using the R/S configuration.
Step 5: Combine the information to write the IUPAC name. Include the parent chain, the position of the hydroxyl group, and the stereochemistry in the name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of the molecule shown, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is a functional group that defines it as an alcohol. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. The presence of a ring affects the naming and properties of the compound. In the provided structure, the cyclohexane ring is a key feature that influences the IUPAC name, as it must be considered when identifying the main chain and substituents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.

(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The mechanism of the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to make an alcohol is shown. If this reaction is reversible, draw a mechanism that justifies formation of the alkene from the alcohol under similar conditions. How do you know this mechanism is correct?

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(f)

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