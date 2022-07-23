Textbook Question
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol
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Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(a) (1R,5S)-5-methylcyclohex-3-enol
Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(a)
The mechanism of the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to make an alcohol is shown. If this reaction is reversible, draw a mechanism that justifies formation of the alkene from the alcohol under similar conditions. How do you know this mechanism is correct?
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(b)
Use oxidation numbers to determine whether the following are redox reactions.
(b)
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(f)