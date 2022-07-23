Textbook Question
Provide the alcohol that would be used to make the bromoalkanes shown using PBr₃.
(c)
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Provide the alcohol that would be used to make the bromoalkanes shown using PBr₃.
(c)
Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(b)
Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(a)
Provide the alcohol that would be used to make the bromoalkanes shown using PBr₃.
(b)
Besides PBr3. and SOCl2 , there are other ways of synthesizing haloalkanes. One such way is shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes formation of the chloroalkane. [Hint: Dimethyl sulfide is a good nucleophile and Cl₂ is an electrophile. Start by reacting those two together.]
Predict which side of the equilibrium is favored by ∆H, ∆G, and ∆S.