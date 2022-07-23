Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(c)
Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(c)
When HCl was used for the attempted dehydration reaction shown, a reaction occurred, but none of the desired product was formed. Suggest the identity of the actual product obtained.
Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.
(a)
Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(b)
Besides PBr3. and SOCl2 , there are other ways of synthesizing haloalkanes. One such way is shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes formation of the chloroalkane. [Hint: Dimethyl sulfide is a good nucleophile and Cl₂ is an electrophile. Start by reacting those two together.]
Predict which side of the equilibrium is favored by ∆H, ∆G, and ∆S.