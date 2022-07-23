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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 40a
Chapter 12, Problem 40a

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(a) Chemical structure showing an alcohol group (OH) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) indicating a dehydration reaction.

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1
Identify the type of elimination reaction (E1 or E2) based on the reaction conditions. For example, if a strong base is present, it is likely an E2 reaction, whereas a weak base and a polar protic solvent suggest an E1 reaction.
Determine the structure of the starting material and locate the β-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). These β-hydrogens are necessary for the elimination process.
For an E2 reaction, consider the anti-periplanar geometry requirement. The β-hydrogen and the leaving group must be in opposite planes (180° apart) for the elimination to occur. Draw the Newman projection if needed to confirm this geometry.
For an E1 reaction, the first step is the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. Assess the stability of the carbocation and consider any possible rearrangements (e.g., hydride or alkyl shifts) to form a more stable carbocation.
Apply Zaitsev's rule to predict the major product. Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons) is usually the major product. Draw the possible alkene products and identify the most substituted one as the major product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions are a type of organic reaction where two substituents are removed from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure. These reactions typically involve the loss of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms. Understanding the mechanism of elimination reactions, such as E1 and E2 pathways, is crucial for predicting the major products formed.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is generally the major product. This is because more substituted alkenes are more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. Recognizing this rule helps in predicting the outcome of elimination reactions, especially when multiple alkene products are possible.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In elimination reactions, regioselectivity is influenced by factors such as sterics and the stability of the resulting double bond. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for accurately predicting the major product in elimination reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

When HCl was used for the attempted dehydration reaction shown, a reaction occurred, but none of the desired product was formed. Suggest the identity of the actual product obtained.

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Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Besides PBr3. and SOCl2 , there are other ways of synthesizing haloalkanes. One such way is shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes formation of the chloroalkane. [Hint: Dimethyl sulfide is a good nucleophile and Cl₂ is an electrophile. Start by reacting those two together.]

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Textbook Question

Predict which side of the equilibrium is favored by ∆H, ∆G, and ∆S.

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