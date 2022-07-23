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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 40b
Chapter 12, Problem 40b

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.
(b) Chemical structure showing a cyclohexanol with a hydroxyl group and a phosphoric acid catalyst for dehydration reaction.

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of elimination reaction (E1 or E2). This depends on the reaction conditions, such as the presence of a strong base (favoring E2) or a weak base and polar protic solvent (favoring E1). Analyze the given reaction conditions to determine the mechanism.
Step 2: Locate the β-hydrogens on the carbon atoms adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group. These β-hydrogens are potential candidates for elimination.
Step 3: Apply Zaitsev's rule, which states that the major product of an elimination reaction is typically the more substituted alkene. This means the double bond will form between the carbon atoms that result in the most stable alkene.
Step 4: Consider steric hindrance and the base used. If the base is bulky, it may favor the formation of the less substituted alkene (Hofmann product) due to steric hindrance.
Step 5: Draw the possible products and identify the major product based on the stability of the alkenes formed (more substituted alkenes are generally more stable).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions are a type of organic reaction where two substituents are removed from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure. These reactions typically involve the loss of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, leading to alkenes or alkynes as products. Understanding the mechanism and conditions that favor elimination is crucial for predicting the major products.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is generally the major product. This is because more substituted alkenes are more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. Recognizing the stability of potential alkene products helps in predicting which product will dominate in elimination reactions.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In elimination reactions, regioselectivity is influenced by factors such as sterics and electronic effects, which determine the most favorable pathway for the reaction. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for accurately predicting the major product in elimination reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

When HCl was used for the attempted dehydration reaction shown, a reaction occurred, but none of the desired product was formed. Suggest the identity of the actual product obtained.

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Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following elimination reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict which side of the equilibrium is favored by ∆H, ∆G, and ∆S.

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