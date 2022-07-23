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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 21d
Chapter 12, Problem 21d

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(d) Et3N

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deprotonation: Deprotonation is the removal of a proton (H⁺) from a molecule, which in this case is a hydroxyl group (OH). The ability of a base to deprotonate a hydroxyl group depends on its strength and the stability of the resulting anion.
Consider the acidity of the hydroxyl group: Hydroxyl groups are generally weak acids, meaning they do not easily lose their proton. Therefore, a strong base is typically required to deprotonate them.
Evaluate the base in question: Triethylamine (Et₃N) is a tertiary amine. Amines are generally considered weak bases compared to other stronger bases like alkoxides or hydroxides.
Compare the base strength: To determine if Et₃N can deprotonate a hydroxyl group, compare its basicity to that of other bases. Strong bases like sodium hydroxide (NaOH) or potassium tert-butoxide (KOtBu) are more likely to deprotonate hydroxyl groups.
Consider steric effects: Triethylamine is a bulky base due to its three ethyl groups, which can hinder its ability to approach and deprotonate the hydroxyl group effectively. This steric hindrance can reduce its effectiveness as a base in deprotonation reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the transfer of protons (H⁺) between molecules. A base is a substance that can accept a proton, while an acid is a substance that can donate a proton. Understanding the strength of acids and bases, often measured by pKa values, is crucial for predicting the outcome of deprotonation reactions.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

pKa and Deprotonation

The pKa value of a compound indicates its acidity; lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids. Deprotonation occurs when a base removes a proton from an acid. For a base to deprotonate a hydroxyl group effectively, it must be strong enough to overcome the acid's pKa, meaning the base should have a higher affinity for the proton than the hydroxyl group does.
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Identifying pKa values

Steric and Electronic Effects

Steric and electronic effects influence a base's ability to deprotonate an acid. Steric hindrance can impede a base's approach to the proton, while electronic effects, such as the presence of electron-donating or withdrawing groups, can stabilize or destabilize the base or the conjugate acid. In the case of triethylamine (Et₃N), steric hindrance from the ethyl groups can affect its basicity and ability to deprotonate a hydroxyl group.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(b) NaOH

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(a)

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Textbook Question

The sulfur atom in toluene sulfonyl chloride (TsCl) is strongly electrophilic. Why?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(e)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(c) NaCN

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