Textbook Question
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(b) NaOH
944
views
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(b) NaOH
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(a)
The sulfur atom in toluene sulfonyl chloride (TsCl) is strongly electrophilic. Why?
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(a)
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(e)
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(c) NaCN