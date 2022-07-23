Steric and Electronic Effects

Steric and electronic effects influence a base's ability to deprotonate an acid. Steric hindrance can impede a base's approach to the proton, while electronic effects, such as the presence of electron-donating or withdrawing groups, can stabilize or destabilize the base or the conjugate acid. In the case of triethylamine (Et₃N), steric hindrance from the ethyl groups can affect its basicity and ability to deprotonate a hydroxyl group.