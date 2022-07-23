Textbook Question
Predict the product that would form when a Grignard reagent is prepared in the presence of deuterated water.
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Predict the product that would form when a Grignard reagent is prepared in the presence of deuterated water.
Using pKₐ values, calculate the equilibrium constants for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(b) AcO―Pd―OAc
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(d) H₃C―Pd―Br
Suggest a reagent for the transformation of a 1° alcohol to a 1° alkyl halide.
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)