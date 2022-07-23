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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 4c
Chapter 15, Problem 4c

Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(c) Pd(PPh₃)₄

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1
Identify the ligands attached to the palladium. In this case, the ligand is triphenylphosphine (PPh₃).
Determine the charge of the ligand. Triphenylphosphine (PPh₃) is a neutral ligand, meaning it has a charge of 0.
Write the general formula for the complex: Pd(PPh₃)₄. Here, Pd is the metal center and PPh₃ is the ligand.
Set up the equation to find the oxidation state of palladium (Pd). Since the overall charge of the complex is neutral, the sum of the oxidation state of Pd and the charges of the ligands must equal zero.
Solve for the oxidation state of Pd. Since each PPh₃ ligand is neutral, the oxidation state of Pd in Pd(PPh₃)₄ is 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation State

The oxidation state is a number assigned to an element in a compound that represents the number of electrons lost or gained by an atom of that element in the compound. It helps in understanding the electron distribution in chemical compounds and is crucial for determining the reactivity and properties of the compound.
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Coordination Complex

A coordination complex consists of a central metal atom or ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions, known as ligands. In Pd(PPh₃)₄, palladium is the central metal, and triphenylphosphine (PPh₃) acts as the ligand. Understanding the structure and bonding in coordination complexes is essential for determining the oxidation state of the metal.
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Neutral Ligands

Neutral ligands, such as PPh₃, do not alter the oxidation state of the central metal when they coordinate to it. They donate electron pairs to the metal without changing its charge. Recognizing the nature of ligands is important for calculating the oxidation state of the metal in coordination complexes.
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