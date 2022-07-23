Textbook Question
Using pKₐ values, calculate the equilibrium constants for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)
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Using pKₐ values, calculate the equilibrium constants for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(c) Pd(PPh₃)₄
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(d) H₃C―Pd―Br
Suggest a reagent for the transformation of a 1° alcohol to a 1° alkyl halide.
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)