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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 4b
Chapter 15, Problem 4b

Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(b) AcO―Pd―OAc

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ligands attached to the palladium. In this case, the ligands are acetate groups (AcO).
Understand that acetate (AcO) is a monodentate ligand and typically carries a charge of -1.
Recognize that the palladium is bonded to two acetate groups, which together contribute a total charge of -2.
Consider the overall charge of the complex. If the complex is neutral, the oxidation state of palladium must balance the charge from the ligands.
Calculate the oxidation state of palladium by setting up the equation: Pd + 2(-1) = 0, where Pd represents the oxidation state of palladium. Solve for Pd to find the oxidation state.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation State

The oxidation state, or oxidation number, is a measure of the degree of oxidation of an atom in a chemical compound. It is an indicator of the number of electrons that an atom has gained, lost, or shared when forming a compound. Determining the oxidation state involves assigning electrons based on electronegativity and known oxidation states of other atoms in the molecule.
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Palladium Chemistry

Palladium is a transition metal known for its ability to form complexes and participate in catalytic cycles. In organic chemistry, palladium often exists in oxidation states of 0, +2, and occasionally +4. Understanding palladium's common oxidation states and its coordination environment is crucial for determining its oxidation state in compounds.
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Acetate Ligand

Acetate (AcO) is a common ligand in coordination chemistry, derived from acetic acid. It typically carries a -1 charge, which influences the oxidation state of the metal it coordinates with. In complexes, acetate can act as a bridging ligand, affecting the electron count and oxidation state of the central metal atom, such as palladium in this case.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using pKₐ values, calculate the equilibrium constants for the following acid–base reactions.

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Textbook Question

Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.

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Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.

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Suggest a reagent for the transformation of a 1° alcohol to a 1° alkyl halide.

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Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions.

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