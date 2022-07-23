Textbook Question
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(c) Pd(PPh₃)₄
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Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(c) Pd(PPh₃)₄
Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(a)
Give the oxidation state of the palladium in each of the following forms.
(d) H₃C―Pd―Br
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions.
(b)
Predict the product that would result from the reaction of an organolithium reagent with a ketone when a hydroxyl group is present in the ketone substrate.
Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(b)