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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 8a
Chapter 15, Problem 8a

Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing epoxide addition with lithium, oxygen, and hydronium quenching steps.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the epoxide. An epoxide is a three-membered cyclic ether with significant ring strain, making it highly reactive toward nucleophiles.
Determine the reaction conditions. If the reaction occurs under acidic conditions, the epoxide will be protonated first, making it more electrophilic. If the reaction occurs under basic or neutral conditions, the nucleophile will directly attack the less substituted carbon of the epoxide due to steric hindrance.
Analyze the regioselectivity of the reaction. Under acidic conditions, the nucleophile typically attacks the more substituted carbon of the epoxide due to the formation of a more stable carbocation-like intermediate. Under basic conditions, the nucleophile attacks the less substituted carbon due to steric factors.
Consider the stereochemistry of the reaction. The nucleophilic attack on the epoxide occurs via an SN2 mechanism, leading to an inversion of configuration at the carbon being attacked.
Draw the product of the reaction by opening the epoxide ring and attaching the nucleophile to the appropriate carbon, ensuring that the stereochemistry and regioselectivity are consistent with the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epoxide Structure

Epoxides are three-membered cyclic ethers characterized by a highly strained ring structure. This strain makes them reactive intermediates in organic chemistry, allowing them to undergo various nucleophilic addition reactions. Understanding the geometry and reactivity of epoxides is crucial for predicting the outcomes of their reactions.
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Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic center, leading to the formation of new bonds. In the case of epoxides, the nucleophile typically opens the strained ring, resulting in the formation of a diol or other products depending on the nature of the nucleophile and reaction conditions.
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Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. In epoxide addition reactions, the choice of nucleophile and reaction conditions can influence both the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the product, making it essential to consider these factors when predicting the outcome.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product that would form when a Grignard reagent is prepared in the presence of deuterated water.

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Textbook Question

Working backward, design a synthesis of the following alcohol using two different epoxide/Grignard reagent combinations.

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Textbook Question

Addition to an epoxide occurs via an SN2 reaction, but the stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained in the following reaction. Why?

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Textbook Question

Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product that would result from the reaction of an organolithium reagent with a ketone when a hydroxyl group is present in the ketone substrate.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.

(b)

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