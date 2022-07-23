A student, when solving the following 'predict-the-product' question, made a common mistake by writing the answer shown here. Explain why this reaction would not work as written.
Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 12d
Chapter 16, Problem 12d
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(d)
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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of nucleophiles. Nucleophiles are species that donate a pair of electrons to form a bond with an electrophile. Their strength depends on factors such as charge, electronegativity, steric hindrance, and solvent effects.
Step 2: Evaluate the nucleophile provided in part (d). Look at its structure, charge, and any functional groups present. A negatively charged nucleophile is typically stronger than a neutral one.
Step 3: Consider the solvent environment. Polar protic solvents can stabilize nucleophiles, making them weaker, while polar aprotic solvents enhance nucleophilicity.
Step 4: Determine whether the nucleophile is strong, weak, or intermediate based on its ability to donate electrons. Strong nucleophiles typically add directly to a carbonyl group, while weak nucleophiles may require the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
Step 5: Decide the mechanism of addition. If the nucleophile is strong, it will likely attack the carbonyl carbon directly. If it is weak or intermediate, the reaction may proceed through a carbocation intermediate, depending on the reaction conditions and the electrophile involved.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nucleophilicity
Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. Strong nucleophiles, such as alkoxides and amines, readily attack electrophiles like carbonyls, while weak nucleophiles, such as water or alcohols, are less reactive. Understanding the strength of nucleophiles is crucial for predicting their behavior in reactions involving carbonyl compounds.
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Carbonyl Compounds
Carbonyl compounds, characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O), are key functional groups in organic chemistry. They can undergo nucleophilic addition reactions, where nucleophiles attack the electrophilic carbon atom. The reactivity of carbonyls is influenced by the nature of the substituents attached to the carbonyl carbon, which can stabilize or destabilize the carbonyl's electrophilic character.
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Carbocation Formation
Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can form during certain organic reactions, often as intermediates. In some cases, weak nucleophiles may not directly add to a carbonyl but instead wait for a carbocation to form, which can then be attacked by the nucleophile. Understanding when and how carbocations form is essential for predicting the pathways of nucleophilic reactions involving carbonyls.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.
(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?
(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?
(c) Overall?
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Textbook Question
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(a) oct-4-yn-3-ol
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Textbook Question
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(b) 2,6-dimethylhept-3-yn-2-ol
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Textbook Question
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
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Textbook Question
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(a)
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