Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(b)
Another way the preceding might be presented is to say that the minor resonance structure(s) reveal the reactivity of a molecule. Show how the minor resonance structure(s) can help us understand that the following reactions occur with the regioselectivity shown.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(d)
Predict the reagents or reactant(s) necessary to complete the following syntheses.
(c)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(a)