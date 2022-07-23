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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 17a
Chapter 16, Problem 17a

A student, when solving the following 'predict-the-product' question, made a common mistake by writing the answer shown here. Explain why this reaction would not work as written.
Chemical reaction diagram showing a Grignard reagent and a common mistake in product prediction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and the type of reaction: The reactants are a Grignard reagent (MgBr) and an aldehyde. This is typically a nucleophilic addition reaction where the Grignard reagent acts as a nucleophile.
Understand the mechanism: Grignard reagents are strong nucleophiles and bases. They attack electrophilic carbon atoms, such as the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes or ketones, forming a new carbon-carbon bond.
Analyze the reaction conditions: The reaction involves two steps. First, the Grignard reagent attacks the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde, forming an alkoxide intermediate. Second, the alkoxide is protonated by the acid (H3O+) to form the alcohol.
Evaluate the product formation: The expected product should be an alcohol where the new carbon-carbon bond is formed between the carbon of the Grignard reagent and the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde.
Identify the mistake: The product shown has an incorrect structure. The Grignard reagent should have attacked the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde, not the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group. The mistake lies in the incorrect placement of the phenyl group in the product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Each mechanism outlines the movement of electrons, the formation and breaking of bonds, and the intermediates involved. A common mistake in predicting products arises from overlooking these mechanisms, leading to incorrect assumptions about the final outcome of a reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing the functional groups present in the reactants is essential for predicting the products of a reaction. Misidentifying or ignoring these groups can lead to incorrect predictions, as different functional groups react in distinct ways.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In many reactions, the stereochemistry of the reactants can influence the products formed, especially in reactions involving chiral centers. Failing to consider stereochemical factors can result in an incorrect prediction of the product, as the spatial orientation can lead to different isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.

(c) 5-phenylhex-2-yn-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?

(d)

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Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.

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Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.

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Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?

b)

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Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?

(a)

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