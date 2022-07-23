Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(c) 5-phenylhex-2-yn-1-ol
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(c) 5-phenylhex-2-yn-1-ol
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(d)
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(a) oct-4-yn-3-ol
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(b) 2,6-dimethylhept-3-yn-2-ol
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
(a)