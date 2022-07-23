Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group, such as a halogen, by a nucleophile. In the context of the given reaction, the bromine atom can be replaced by a nucleophile, such as a phenyl group, through an SN2 mechanism, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon, displacing the leaving group.