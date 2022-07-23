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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 66c
Chapter 16, Problem 66c

Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(c) Synthetic scheme showing the conversion of a brominated molecule to a phenolic compound with a hydroxyl group.

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1
Identify the functional groups in the starting material and the target molecule. The starting material has a bromo group and a ketone, while the target molecule has a hydroxyl group and a phenyl group added to the chain.
Consider the need for a protecting group. The ketone in the starting material might react during the synthesis, so it should be protected. A common protecting group for ketones is the acetal, which can be formed by reacting the ketone with a diol.
Plan the addition of the phenyl group. The bromo group can be replaced by a phenyl group through a nucleophilic substitution reaction, such as a Grignard reaction. First, convert the bromo group to a Grignard reagent by reacting it with magnesium in dry ether.
Perform the Grignard reaction. React the Grignard reagent with benzaldehyde to form the secondary alcohol. This step introduces the phenyl group and the hydroxyl group simultaneously.
Remove the protecting group. After the Grignard reaction, deprotect the ketone by hydrolyzing the acetal back to the ketone, completing the synthesis of the target molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protecting Groups

Protecting groups are chemical groups used in synthesis to temporarily mask a functional group to prevent it from reacting under certain conditions. They are crucial in multi-step synthesis to ensure that only the desired reactions occur. For example, hydroxyl groups can be protected as silyl ethers to prevent unwanted reactions during a synthesis sequence.
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Protecting Groups

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group, such as a halogen, by a nucleophile. In the context of the given reaction, the bromine atom can be replaced by a nucleophile, such as a phenyl group, through an SN2 mechanism, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon, displacing the leaving group.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds used to form carbon-carbon bonds. They are typically prepared by reacting an alkyl or aryl halide with magnesium in an ether solvent. In the synthesis shown, a Grignard reagent could be used to introduce the phenyl group to the carbon chain, forming a new C-C bond and ultimately leading to the desired phenolic compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.

(d)

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Textbook Question

When a ketone is dissolved in 18O-labeled water, the 18O label is incorporated into the ketone. Suggest a mechanism that explains this observation.

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Textbook Question

As discussed in Section 17.9.1, alkenes can be hydrogenated selectively in the presence of ketones. Suppose that was not the case, and suggest how you might use a protecting group strategy to generate A from B.

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.

(b)

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Textbook Question

In lieu of quenching the product of Grignard addition to a carbonyl with acid, alkyl halides can be added directly to generate ether products. Predict the product and show the mechanism of this process.

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