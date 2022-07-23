Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(c)
Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(c)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-3-en-2-one.
Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(d)
Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(b)
In lieu of quenching the product of Grignard addition to a carbonyl with acid, alkyl halides can be added directly to generate ether products. Predict the product and show the mechanism of this process.
Starting with formaldehyde and the alkyl halides shown as the only sources of carbon, provide a synthesis of the following alcohol.