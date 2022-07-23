The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-3-en-2-one.
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol
In lieu of quenching the product of Grignard addition to a carbonyl with acid, alkyl halides can be added directly to generate ether products. Predict the product and show the mechanism of this process.
Starting with formaldehyde and the alkyl halides shown as the only sources of carbon, provide a synthesis of the following alcohol.