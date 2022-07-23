E/Z Isomerism

E/Z isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism found in alkenes, where the spatial arrangement of substituents around the double bond differs. 'E' (entgegen) indicates that the highest priority groups are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (zusammen) means they are on the same side. This is determined using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, crucial for accurate naming and understanding molecular geometry.