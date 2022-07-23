Textbook Question
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al
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The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al
Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.
(a)
During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-3-en-2-one.
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol
Starting with formaldehyde and the alkyl halides shown as the only sources of carbon, provide a synthesis of the following alcohol.