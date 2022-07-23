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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 56b
Chapter 16, Problem 56b

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one

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1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain in the molecule. The name 'heptan-2-one' suggests a seven-carbon chain with a ketone group at the second position.
Step 2: Determine the correct numbering of the carbon chain. The ketone group should have the lowest possible number, so number the chain starting from the end closest to the ketone group.
Step 3: Locate and identify the substituents on the carbon chain. The name '6-bromo-7-oxo' indicates a bromine atom at the sixth position and an oxo group (another ketone) at the seventh position.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. The '(R)' configuration indicates the absolute configuration of the chiral center. Identify the chiral center and verify its configuration using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules.
Step 5: Assemble the correct IUPAC name. Ensure that the substituents are listed in alphabetical order and the stereochemistry is correctly indicated. The name should reflect the correct numbering and configuration of the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, assigning priority to functional groups, and using prefixes and suffixes to denote substituents and functional groups. Correct application of these rules is essential for accurately naming organic molecules.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on chemical properties. The (R) and (S) designations refer to the configuration of chiral centers, determined by the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for correctly naming compounds with chiral centers, as it affects their biological activity and interactions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. In organic chemistry, identifying and prioritizing functional groups like ketones, alcohols, and halides is vital for naming compounds. The presence and position of these groups influence the naming process according to IUPAC rules, affecting the suffixes and prefixes used.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.

d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al

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Textbook Question

Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.

(a)

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Textbook Question

During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?

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Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-3-en-2-one.

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Textbook Question

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.

(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Starting with formaldehyde and the alkyl halides shown as the only sources of carbon, provide a synthesis of the following alcohol.

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