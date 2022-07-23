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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 54
Chapter 16, Problem 54

During an oxidation reaction, there must also be a reduction. What is reduced in the Pinnick oxidation?

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1
Understand the Pinnick oxidation: It is a chemical reaction used to oxidize aldehydes to carboxylic acids using sodium chlorite (NaClO2) as the oxidizing agent.
Identify the role of sodium chlorite (NaClO2): In the Pinnick oxidation, sodium chlorite acts as the oxidizing agent, meaning it will be reduced during the reaction.
Recognize the concept of redox reactions: In any redox reaction, oxidation and reduction occur simultaneously. The substance that is oxidized loses electrons, while the substance that is reduced gains electrons.
Determine what is reduced: In the Pinnick oxidation, sodium chlorite (NaClO2) is reduced to chloride ions (Cl-) as it oxidizes the aldehyde to a carboxylic acid.
Summarize the redox process: The aldehyde is oxidized to a carboxylic acid, and sodium chlorite is reduced to chloride ions, completing the redox cycle in the Pinnick oxidation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between two species. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, while reduction refers to the gain of electrons. In any redox reaction, one species is oxidized and another is reduced, maintaining the balance of electron transfer.
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Pinnick Oxidation

Pinnick oxidation is a chemical reaction used to convert aldehydes into carboxylic acids using sodium chlorite (NaClO2) as the oxidizing agent. This reaction is often performed in the presence of a buffer to maintain a neutral pH, which helps in the selective oxidation of aldehydes without affecting other functional groups.
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Role of Sodium Chlorite

In the Pinnick oxidation, sodium chlorite (NaClO2) acts as the oxidizing agent. During the reaction, sodium chlorite is reduced to chloride ions (Cl-) while oxidizing the aldehyde to a carboxylic acid. This reduction of sodium chlorite is essential for the overall redox balance of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.

b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one

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Textbook Question

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.

d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al

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Textbook Question

Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.

(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cyclic hemiacetals would you expect to have the highest Keq for their formation? Explain your answer.

(a)

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