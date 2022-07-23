Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]
(a)
Provide a mechanism for the formation of the hemiacetals shown. [Only (c) is favored as written.]
(a)
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al
Show the product expected by the Wolff–Kishner reduction of the following aldehydes/ketones.
(a)
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
(a) 3-oxo-5-methylhexan-2-ol
Which of the following cyclic hemiacetals would you expect to have the highest Keq for their formation? Explain your answer.
(a)